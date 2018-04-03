Criteo (CRTO) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Criteo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.88.

Shares of CRTO opened at $25.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,705.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.89. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.02 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Eichmann sold 7,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $177,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $31,247.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Criteo by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 330,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 326,870 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,764,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Criteo by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,421,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,992,000 after acquiring an additional 713,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

