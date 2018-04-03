Critical Analysis: Callidus Software (CALD) and Rosetta Stone (RST)

Callidus Software (NASDAQ: CALD) and Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Callidus Software has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rosetta Stone has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Callidus Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Rosetta Stone shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Callidus Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Rosetta Stone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Callidus Software and Rosetta Stone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callidus Software -8.01% -4.16% -2.42% Rosetta Stone -0.84% N/A -2.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Callidus Software and Rosetta Stone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callidus Software 0 9 3 0 2.25 Rosetta Stone 0 0 2 0 3.00

Callidus Software presently has a consensus target price of $33.10, indicating a potential downside of 7.93%. Rosetta Stone has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.73%. Given Rosetta Stone’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rosetta Stone is more favorable than Callidus Software.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Callidus Software and Rosetta Stone’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callidus Software $253.09 million 9.44 -$20.27 million ($0.19) -189.21 Rosetta Stone $184.59 million 1.57 -$1.54 million ($0.23) -56.61

Rosetta Stone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Callidus Software. Callidus Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rosetta Stone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Callidus Software Company Profile

Callidus Software Inc. provides cloud-based sales, marketing, learning, and customer experience solutions worldwide. The company enables its customers to sell Lead to Money suite of solutions that identify leads, train personnel, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation, capture customer feedback, and provide predictive analytics for competitive advantage. It offers Lead to Money suite and technology solutions, which include sales performance management solutions, such as Commissions, Territory and Quota, and SalesMotivate; Sales Execution solutions, including Configure Price Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, Datahug, and Revsym; and Customer Engagement solutions comprising Marketing Automation, Voice of the Customer, and ServiceMotivate. The company also provides Sales Enablement and Learning solutions consisting of Enablement, Litmos Learning Management System, Litmos Heroes, and Coaching; Technology solutions, including Database Management System, Thunderbridge Advanced Analytics, Thunderbridge Augmented Intelligence, Workflow, and Connect Enterprise; and Vertical Solutions, such as Producer Pro, Telco Dealer Pro, Incentive Compensation Management, and DS Pro. In addition, it offers a range of services comprising professional, business process outsourcing, maintenance and technical support, and education services Callidus Software Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc. (Rosetta Stone) offers personalized language and reading programs. The Company’s solutions are used by schools, businesses, government organizations and individuals around the world. Its segments include Enterprise & Education, which derives revenues from sales to educational institutions, corporations and government agencies worldwide, and Consumer, which derives revenue from sales to individuals and retail partners. Its cloud-based programs allow users to learn online or on-the-go via tablet or smartphone, whether in a classroom, corporate setting, or personal learning environment. Its Fit Brains business offers personalized brain training programs. The Company offers courses in over 30 languages across formats, including Web-based software subscriptions, digital downloads, mobile applications, and perpetual compact disc packages. It also offers a portfolio of technology-based learning products for personal use to the global consumer.

