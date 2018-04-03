Kopin (KOPN) & Spectris (SEPJY) Head to Head Survey

Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Spectris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -94.88% -35.39% -29.58% Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kopin and Spectris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $27.84 million 8.52 -$25.24 million N/A N/A Spectris $1.83 billion 2.46 $13.95 million $0.86 21.91

Spectris has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin.

Dividends

Spectris pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Kopin does not pay a dividend. Spectris pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Kopin has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectris has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kopin and Spectris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spectris 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kopin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spectris beats Kopin on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and seller of Wearable technologies, which include components and systems. The Company’s segments are Forth Dimension Displays Ltd. (FDD), the manufacturer of its reflective display products for test and simulation products, and Kopin, which consists of Kopin Corporation, Kowon, Kopin Software Ltd. and e-MDT America (eMDT). Products, which include its components are augmented reality consumer wearable devices for sports and fitness and virtual reality consumer products for recreational and sport drones; military devices, such as thermal weapon sights and fighter pilot helmets, and industrial and public safety devices, such as fire fighter thermal camera enabled masks. Its reflective display products are also configured as spatial light modulators and are used in industrial equipment for three dimensional (3D) Automated Optical Inspection. It sells displays individually or in combination with its other components assembled in a unit.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process. It serves metal, minerals and mining, pharmaceutical, fine chemical, and semiconductor industries; and academic research institutes. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement, and analysis equipment, as well as software and services for product design optimization, manufacturing control, microseismic monitoring, and environmental noise monitoring. It serves automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy industries, as well as academic research institutes. The In-line Instrumentation segment offers process analytical measurement, asset monitoring, and on-line controls, as well as associated consumables and services for primary processing and converting industries. It serves process, pulp, paper, tissue, energy, utilities, and Web and converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions that measure, monitor, control, inform, track, and trace during the production process. It serves manufacturing, process, energy, electronics, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as Fairey Aviation Company Ltd. and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was founded in 1915 and is based in Egham, the United Kingdom.

