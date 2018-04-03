Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) and Its Peers Critical Analysis

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS: WMMVY) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V alerts:

This table compares Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V $26.84 billion $1.79 billion 31.79 Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Competitors $65.61 billion $1.74 billion 22.10

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V’s rivals have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V 7.10% 22.23% 11.76% Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Competitors 3.49% 14.97% 6.58%

Dividends

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 36.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V 0 2 0 0 2.00 Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Competitors 162 1258 1687 90 2.53

As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 7.71%. Given Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V rivals beat Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V

Wal Mart de Mexico SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in operating self-service stores. The Company’s segments include Mexico and Central America. In Mexico, the Company operates through Self-service, which includes the operation of discount stores, hypermarkets, wholesale-price membership stores and supermarkets, and Others, which includes department stores and real estate transactions with third parties. In Central America, it operates discount stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse stores and wholesale-price membership stores in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador. It offers products in a range of categories, such as food, consumables, general merchandise and apparel. It offers products under various brand names, including Bodega Aurrera Express, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Superama, Suburbia and Medimart Pharmacies. The Company also operates e-commerce business in Mexico. It is controlled by Wal Mart Stores Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.