Critical Analysis: Yahoo Japan (YAHOY) versus Naspers (NPSNY)

Yahoo Japan (OTCMKTS: YAHOY) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yahoo Japan and Naspers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yahoo Japan 0 2 0 0 2.00 Naspers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Yahoo Japan has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Naspers has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yahoo Japan and Naspers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yahoo Japan $7.90 billion 3.37 $1.22 billion $0.44 21.23 Naspers $6.10 billion 17.70 $2.92 billion $0.80 61.44

Naspers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yahoo Japan. Yahoo Japan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Naspers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Naspers pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Yahoo Japan does not pay a dividend. Naspers pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Yahoo Japan and Naspers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yahoo Japan 15.50% 13.58% 8.87% Naspers N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Yahoo Japan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Naspers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Naspers beats Yahoo Japan on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yahoo Japan

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search, information listing, community, and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through three segments: Marketing Solutions Business, Consumer Business, and Other Business. The Marketing Solutions Business segment offers advertising-related services, such as paid search and display advertising; information listing services; and other corporate services. The Consumer Business segment provides e-commerce related and membership services. The Other Business segment offers financial and payment related services. The company is also involved in the operation of various Internet sites that provide reservation services for hotels and restaurants; mail-order services for office-related products and other delivery services; rental server information processing, domain registration, and other Internet services; Internet distribution of video-streaming and electronic books; planning, production, and sale of Internet advertising; and provision of entertainment information. In addition, it offers online payment services; cloud and agent services; and ad affiliate marketing and StoreMatch online advertising distribution services. Further, the company engages in data center, venture capital, credit card, card loan, credit guarantee, foreign exchange margin trading, life/non-life insurance agency, and Internet media businesses, as well as other businesses related to automobiles and total driving experience; data analytics and consulting; and the collection and production of sports-related information, as well as production of articles and content. Additionally, it develops and sells information system for hotels and inns. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Yahoo Japan Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited is a global Internet and entertainment company, and a technology investor. The Company operates platforms in Internet, video entertainment and media sectors. The Company’s segments include Internet, Video entertainment, Media and Corporate services. The Company has built various products and services, such as OLX, Avito, letgo, Allegro, eMAG, Flipkart, PayU, MultiChoice, ShowMax, Movile, SimilarWeb and Media24. The Company operates platforms that offer environments to communicate, entertain and shop to customers. Its e-commerce services span general and vertical classifieds; business to consumer (B2C); specialized online services, such as travel and food delivery, and payments platforms. The Company operates in approximately 130 countries. It offers e-commerce platforms, including consumer to consumer (C2C), B2C, Payments and Naspers Ventures, and Listed investments, including Tencent and Mail.ru.

