Critical Comparison: Atlas Energy Group (ATLS) & Its Competitors

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS: ATLS) is one of 160 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Atlas Energy Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Atlas Energy Group alerts:

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group $137.16 million -$13.10 million N/A Atlas Energy Group Competitors $9.50 billion $284.15 million 21.14

Atlas Energy Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Energy Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Energy Group Competitors 1530 6682 10012 306 2.49

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 20.90%. Given Atlas Energy Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group -676.76% N/A -64.37% Atlas Energy Group Competitors -1.66% -47.64% 3.23%

Summary

Atlas Energy Group competitors beat Atlas Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Atlas Energy Group Company Profile

Atlas Energy Group, LLC is an energy management company, which acquires and develops upstream and midstream oil and gas assets. The Company has ownership interests in the general partner Class A units, and over 23.3% limited partner interest in Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. (ARP), which is an independent developer and producer of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids; over 80% general partner interest and approximately 2.1% limited partner interest in Atlas Growth Partners, L.P. (AGP), which conducts natural gas and oil operations in the mid-continent region of the United States, and owns approximately 15.9% general partner interest and over 12% limited partner interest in Lightfoot Capital Partners, L.P. and Lightfoot Capital Partners GP, LLC, its general partner, which incubates new master limited partnerships (MLPs) and invests in existing MLPs. Its segments include ARP, AGP, and Corporate and other. The Company focuses on the development and growth of energy enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.