Financial Comparison: Town Sports International (CLUB) and Civeo (CVEO)

Town Sports International (NASDAQ: CLUB) and Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Town Sports International has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civeo has a beta of 4.39, meaning that its stock price is 339% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Town Sports International and Civeo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Town Sports International $403.04 million 0.52 $4.36 million ($0.17) -45.71 Civeo $382.28 million 1.30 -$105.71 million N/A N/A

Town Sports International has higher revenue and earnings than Civeo.

Profitability

This table compares Town Sports International and Civeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Town Sports International 1.08% N/A -3.90% Civeo -27.65% -16.46% -9.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.6% of Town Sports International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Civeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Town Sports International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Civeo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Town Sports International and Civeo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Town Sports International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Civeo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Town Sports International currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.40%. Civeo has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Civeo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Civeo is more favorable than Town Sports International.

Summary

Town Sports International beats Civeo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. Its clubs also provide amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, and functional training zones, as well as babysitting services; and fee-based program services, which comprise personal and small group training, children's programs, and summer camps for kids. The company sells its memberships through direct sales at the club level, as well as corporate and group sales; and through its online Website. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 165 fitness clubs, which included 119 under the New York Sports Clubs, 28 under the Boston Sports Clubs, 10 under the Washington Sports Clubs, and 5 under the Philadelphia Sports Clubs brands, as well as 3 clubs located in Switzerland; and operated 1 partly-owned club in Washington. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms; 7 open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

