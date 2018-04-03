Critical Comparison: Under Armour (UA) and Next (NXGPY)

Under Armour (NYSE: UA) and Next (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Under Armour and Next’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour -0.97% 9.38% 5.23% Next N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Under Armour has a beta of -0.67, meaning that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Next has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Next pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Under Armour does not pay a dividend. Next pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Under Armour shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Under Armour and Next’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour $4.98 billion 1.31 -$48.26 million $0.19 77.53 Next $5.48 billion 1.76 $850.24 million $2.93 11.43

Next has higher revenue and earnings than Under Armour. Next is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Under Armour, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Under Armour and Next, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour 9 10 5 0 1.83 Next 0 0 0 0 N/A

Under Armour currently has a consensus price target of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 5.57%. Given Under Armour’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Next.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes. It also provides various footwear products, including running, basketball, cleated, slides and performance training, and outdoor footwear. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include headwear, bags, and gloves; and digital fitness subscriptions, as well as digital advertising through MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications. It primarily offers its products under the UA Logo, UNDER ARMOUR, UA, ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, ALLSEASONGEAR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, and I WILL, as well as ARMOURBITE, ARMOURSTORM, ARMOUR FLEECE, ARMOUR BRA, and UNDER ARMOUR CONNECTED FITNESS brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of brand and factory house stores, and Website. Under Armour, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

