Critical Contrast: EVINE Live (EVLV) versus Stitch Fix (SFIX)

EVINE Live (NASDAQ: EVLV) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of EVINE Live shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of EVINE Live shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for EVINE Live and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVINE Live 0 0 4 0 3.00 Stitch Fix 0 5 3 0 2.38

EVINE Live presently has a consensus target price of $2.09, indicating a potential upside of 110.86%. Stitch Fix has a consensus target price of $25.57, indicating a potential upside of 24.31%. Given EVINE Live’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EVINE Live is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Profitability

This table compares EVINE Live and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVINE Live 0.02% 0.38% 0.11% Stitch Fix N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVINE Live and Stitch Fix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVINE Live $648.22 million 0.10 $140,000.00 ($0.01) -99.00 Stitch Fix $977.13 million 2.04 -$590,000.00 N/A N/A

EVINE Live has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

Summary

EVINE Live beats Stitch Fix on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc. is a digital commerce company. The Company operates through the digital commerce retailing segment. The Company offers a mix of brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience through television (TV), online and mobile devices. It operates an around the clock television shopping network, EVINE Live, which is distributed primarily on cable and satellite systems, through which the Company offers brand products in the categories of jewelry and watches, home and consumer electronics, beauty, and fashion and accessories. In addition, it offers a collection of men’s and women’s watches from classic to modern designs. It features home decor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, mattresses, tabletop accessories and home furnishings. Its beauty assortment features a range of skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products. It also offers a range of apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories and footwear.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personalized styling service company. The Company offers apparel, shoes and accessories across categories, brands, product types and price points. The Company serves its clients in the following categories: Women’s, Petite, Maternity, Men’s and Plus. The Company also offers a wide variety of product types, including denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry and handbags. The Company’s data science capabilities fuel business consist of rich and growing set of detailed client and merchandise data and proprietary algorithms. The Company uses data science throughout its business, including prediction of purchase behavior, forecast demand, optimize inventory and design new apparel.

