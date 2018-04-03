Head to Head Analysis: MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) & L.B. Foster (FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ: FSTR) and MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares L.B. Foster and MRC Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L.B. Foster 0.77% 6.37% 2.23% MRC Global 1.37% 3.54% 1.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares L.B. Foster and MRC Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L.B. Foster $536.38 million 0.46 $4.11 million N/A N/A MRC Global $3.65 billion 0.42 $50.00 million $0.03 558.33

MRC Global has higher revenue and earnings than L.B. Foster.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for L.B. Foster and MRC Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L.B. Foster 0 0 0 0 N/A MRC Global 0 3 7 0 2.70

MRC Global has a consensus target price of $20.56, indicating a potential upside of 22.72%. Given MRC Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MRC Global is more favorable than L.B. Foster.

Volatility & Risk

L.B. Foster has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MRC Global has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of L.B. Foster shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of MRC Global shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of L.B. Foster shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of MRC Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MRC Global beats L.B. Foster on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories. This segment also provides friction management products and application systems, railroad condition monitoring equipment, wheel impact load detection products, rail anchors and spikes, wayside data collection and management systems, epoxy and nylon-encapsulated insulated rail joints, and track fasteners; and engineered concrete railroad ties. The company's Construction Products segment sells and rents steel sheet piling, H-bearing pile, and other piling products; manufactures and sells fabricated steel and aluminum products primarily for the highway, bridge, and transit industries; and produces precast concrete buildings, and pre-stressed and precast concrete products. Its Tubular and Energy Services segment provides pipe coatings for natural gas pipelines and utilities; provides solutions for metering and injection systems for the oil and gas market; offers upstream test and inspection services; provides precision measurement systems, and inspection and tubular integrity management services for the oil and gas market; and produces threaded pipe products for the oil and gas, industrial water well, and irrigation markets. In addition, the company offers telecommunications and security systems; and application engineering solutions. It markets its products directly, as well as through a network of agents. L.B. Foster Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc. is an industrial distributor of pipe, valves and fittings and related products and services to the energy industry. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Canada and International. Its U.S. segment includes the United States Eastern Region and Gulf Coast, and the United States Western Region. It provides services, such as product testing, manufacturer assessments, daily deliveries, volume purchasing, inventory and zone store management and warehousing, technical support, training, just-in-time delivery, truck stocking, order consolidation, product tagging and system interfaces customized to customer and supplier specifications for tracking and replenishing inventory, engineering of control packages, and valve inspection and repair. The Company’s principal product types include valves, automation, measurement and instrumentation; carbon steel fittings and flanges; stainless steel and alloy fittings, flanges and pipe; gas products; line pipe, and other.

