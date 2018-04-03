Head-To-Head Review: Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) & Trius Therapeutics (TSRX)

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) and Trius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TSRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

12.4% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Onconova Therapeutics and Trius Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics -3,061.37% N/A -207.61% Trius Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Onconova Therapeutics and Trius Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Trius Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 850.57%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onconova Therapeutics and Trius Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics $790,000.00 20.19 -$24.09 million ($2.68) -0.31 Trius Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trius Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Onconova Therapeutics.

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics beats Trius Therapeutics on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company's clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Trius Therapeutics

Trius Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibiotics for life threatening infections. The Company is developing torezolid phosphate, an intraveneous (IV) and oral antibiotic, for the treatment of serious gram-positive bacterial infections, initially for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), and subsequently for other indications. In addition, the Company is developing antibiotics for gram-negative infections using its discovery platform under two contracts: one funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the other funded by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), a part of the Department of Defense. In September 2013, Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc announced that it has completed the acquisition of Trius Therapeutics Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.