Critical Review: Intrepid Potash (IPI) and CF Industries (CF)

Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) and CF Industries (NYSE:CF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Intrepid Potash and CF Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash -14.54% -5.31% -4.16% CF Industries 8.67% -0.92% -0.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intrepid Potash and CF Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Potash 0 3 0 0 2.00 CF Industries 3 10 2 0 1.93

Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus price target of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 10.95%. CF Industries has a consensus price target of $37.54, indicating a potential upside of 1.51%. Given Intrepid Potash’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intrepid Potash is more favorable than CF Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Intrepid Potash has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Industries has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CF Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intrepid Potash and CF Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash $157.61 million 2.92 -$22.91 million ($0.18) -19.61 CF Industries $4.13 billion 2.09 $358.00 million ($0.25) -147.92

CF Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Intrepid Potash. CF Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrepid Potash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CF Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Intrepid Potash does not pay a dividend. CF Industries pays out -480.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CF Industries beats Intrepid Potash on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc. is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash) and langbeinite (sulfate of potash magnesia) in the United States, which it markets and sells as Trio. The Company operates in the extraction, production and sale of potassium-related products. Its products are potash and Trio. It sells potash into three markets, including the agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells and an input to other industrial processes, and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. Trio, which it mines from langbeinite ore, is its specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate and magnesium in a single particle and has low chloride. The Company also produces salt, magnesium chloride, metal recovery salts and brine containing salt and potassium from its mining processes. It produces potash from three solar evaporation solution mining facilities.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It offers products primarily to cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, farmers, and industrial users. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

