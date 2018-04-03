Critical Review: Merchants Bancshares,Inc. (MBVT) and Square 1 Financial (SQBK)

Merchants Bancshares,Inc. (NASDAQ: MBVT) and Square 1 Financial (NASDAQ:SQBK) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Merchants Bancshares,Inc. and Square 1 Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Merchants Bancshares,Inc. and Square 1 Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dividends

Merchants Bancshares,Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Square 1 Financial does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Merchants Bancshares,Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Merchants Bancshares,Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Merchants Bancshares,Inc. and Square 1 Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancshares,Inc. 20.64% 9.19% 0.71% Square 1 Financial 25.41% 12.33% 1.10%

About Merchants Bancshares,Inc.

Merchants Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Merchants Bank (the Bank), is a commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of deposit, loan, cash management and trust services to meet the financial needs of individual consumers, businesses and municipalities. Merchants Bank’s trust division offers investment management, financial planning and trustee services. The Bank offers commercial, financial and agricultural loans, municipal loans, residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction real estate loans and consumer installment loans for various personal needs, including vehicle and boat financing. The Bank’s deposits include demand; savings and interest bearing checking and money market accounts, and time deposits.

About Square 1 Financial

Square 1 Financial, Inc. is a financial services company. The Company is a bank holding company for Square 1 Bank. Through Square 1 Bank, the Company offers a range of banking and financial products and services throughout the United States, focused on the entrepreneurial community and venture capital and private equity firms. Its primary focus is on venture-backed technology and life sciences companies located throughout the United States. It also focuses on venture firms. The Company is also involved in networking activities in the startup communities in several of its markets. It maintains a presence in these communities through participation in events sponsored by incubators or accelerators, which are informal associations engaged in a range of activities designed to promote and encourage the startup and development of new companies.

