Critical Review: New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) and The Competition

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) is one of 40 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare New Oriental Education & Tech Grp to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 13.92% 16.19% 9.37% New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Competitors -15.18% -23.34% -7.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 0 1 7 0 2.88 New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Competitors 122 584 670 11 2.41

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus price target of $101.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 9.27%. Given New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Tech Grp is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Tech Grp $1.80 billion $274.45 million 49.83 New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Competitors $529.42 million $30.81 million 18.07

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp beats its competitors on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is a provider of private educational services in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company provides educational services under its New Oriental brand. The Company operates through seven segments, which include language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, pre-school education, overseas study consulting services and study tour. The Company offers a range of educational programs, services and products, consisting of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the People’s Republic of China and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education.

