Critical Review: Winnebago Industries (WGO) versus Lennar (LEN.B)

Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lennar pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Winnebago Industries pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Winnebago Industries has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennar has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Winnebago Industries and Lennar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winnebago Industries 0 2 4 0 2.67 Lennar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus target price of $50.80, indicating a potential upside of 37.11%. Given Winnebago Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Winnebago Industries is more favorable than Lennar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Winnebago Industries and Lennar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winnebago Industries $1.55 billion 0.76 $71.33 million $3.35 11.06 Lennar $12.65 billion 0.89 $810.48 million N/A N/A

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than Winnebago Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Winnebago Industries and Lennar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winnebago Industries 4.56% 21.72% 10.57% Lennar 6.41% 12.00% 5.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Winnebago Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Lennar shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Winnebago Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lennar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles. The Company offers products under categories, which include motorhomes, towables and other manufactured products. The Company produces all of its motorhomes in vertically integrated manufacturing facilities in Iowa and it produces all travel trailer and fifth wheel trailers in Indiana. The Company operates under the brand, Winnebago. The Company distributes its products primarily through independent dealers throughout the United States and Canada, who then retail the products to the end consumer.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily. It is a developer of multifamily rental properties. Its Homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development and sale of residential land. It operates primarily under the Lennar brand name. The Lennar Financial Services segment includes mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of its homes and others. The Rialto segment is a real estate, investment management, and finance company. The Lennar Multifamily segment focuses on developing a portfolio of institutional multifamily rental properties in the United States markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.