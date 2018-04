Head-To-Head Analysis: Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) and Xura (NASDAQ:MESG)

Xura (NASDAQ: MESG) and Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Xura alerts:

This table compares Xura and Helios and Matheson Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xura -37.80% -54.10% -12.53% Helios and Matheson Analytics -1,272.83% -2,850.78% -411.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xura and Helios and Matheson Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xura 0 0 0 0 N/A Helios and Matheson Analytics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Helios and Matheson Analytics has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 501.50%. Given Helios and Matheson Analytics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helios and Matheson Analytics is more favorable than Xura.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xura and Helios and Matheson Analytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xura N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helios and Matheson Analytics $6.76 million 17.04 -$7.38 million N/A N/A

Xura has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helios and Matheson Analytics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of Helios and Matheson Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Helios and Matheson Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Helios and Matheson Analytics beats Xura on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xura

Xura, Inc. (Xura) is a United States-based provider of digital communications services. The Company offers a portfolio of digital services solutions that enable global communications across a range of mobile devices and platforms. Its digital communications services include Xura Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Xura Rich Communications Suite (RCS), Xura Signaling Fraud Management, Xura Telco-Web Gateways, Xura Communications Suite and Xura Message Controller. Its monetization services include low credit services and value added services. The Company helps communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises to navigate and monetize the digital ecosystem through its cloud-based offerings. It also offers Rich Web and Mobile Application Development Framework. The Company helps operators around the world to secure their networks and protect their customers. The Company offers its solutions to people through service providers and enterprises in approximately 140 countries.

About Helios and Matheson Analytics

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. The company supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications. In addition, it develops RedZone Map, a GPS-driven real-time crime and navigation map application that provides users with real time crime data and a platform for alerting other users to criminal and other safety related occurrences in a navigation map format, as well as allows users to report a crime and upload videos of live incidents. Its clients operate in various industries, including banking, financial services, automotive, insurance, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. and changed its name to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. in May 2013. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Xura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.