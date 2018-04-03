Critical Survey: ABM Industries (ABM) vs. Rollins (ROL)

ABM Industries (NYSE: ABM) and Rollins (NYSE:ROL) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Rollins pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. ABM Industries pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rollins pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ABM Industries has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years and Rollins has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. ABM Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares ABM Industries and Rollins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries 1.55% 8.33% 3.17% Rollins 10.70% 29.76% 18.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of ABM Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Rollins shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of ABM Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.8% of Rollins shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ABM Industries has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rollins has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ABM Industries and Rollins’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries $5.45 billion 0.39 $3.79 million $1.75 18.75 Rollins $1.67 billion 6.52 $179.12 million $0.87 57.48

Rollins has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ABM Industries. ABM Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rollins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ABM Industries and Rollins, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rollins 0 1 3 0 2.75

ABM Industries currently has a consensus price target of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 45.28%. Rollins has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.02%. Given ABM Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ABM Industries is more favorable than Rollins.

Summary

ABM Industries beats Rollins on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated is a provider of integrated facility solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Janitorial, Facility Services, Parking, Building & Energy Solutions, and other. Its Janitorial segment provides a range of cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities and transportation hubs. Its Facility Services segment provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems. Its Parking segment provides parking and transportation services. Its Building & Energy Solutions segment provides energy solutions; electrical; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services for clients. Its other segment provides facility solutions to airlines and airports.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc. is a service company, which operates in pest and termite control business segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides its services to both residential and commercial customers in North America, Australia, and Europe with international franchises in Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include Orkin LLC. (Orkin), Western Pest Services (Western), The Industrial Fumigant Company, LLC (IFC), HomeTeam Pest Defense (HomeTeam), Rollins Australia and Rollins Wildlife Services. Orkin either serves customers, directly or through franchises operations, in the United States, Canada, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa and Mexico, providing pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels and food service establishments.

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.