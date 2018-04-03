Critical Survey: Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst (VCV) & TICC Capital (TICC)

Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE: VCV) and TICC Capital (NASDAQ:TICC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst and TICC Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TICC Capital $61.42 million 5.13 $43.60 million $0.85 7.25

TICC Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst.

Volatility & Risk

Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TICC Capital has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. TICC Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. TICC Capital pays out 94.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst and TICC Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst N/A N/A N/A TICC Capital 71.02% 7.71% 5.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst and TICC Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst 0 0 0 0 N/A TICC Capital 3 0 1 0 1.50

TICC Capital has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.71%. Given TICC Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TICC Capital is more favorable than Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of TICC Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of TICC Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TICC Capital beats Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst Company Profile

Invesco Van Kampen California Value Municipal Income Trust (the Trust), formerly Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust, is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The Trust will invest substantially all of its assets in California municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in California municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment. Municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper and lease obligations. Invesco Advisers, Inc. serves as its investment advisor.

TICC Capital Company Profile

TICC Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return. The Company primarily focuses on seeking current income by investing primarily in corporate debt securities. The Company’s debt investments may include syndicated loans and bilateral loans. The Company holds interests in structured finance investments, including collateralized loan obligation (CLO) investment vehicles that own debt securities. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle. The Company may also invest in publicly traded debt and/or equity securities. Its portfolio includes its investments in various industries, such as structured finance, telecommunication services, business services, printing and publishing, and financial intermediaries. TICC Management, LLC is its investment advisor.

