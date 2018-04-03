Critical Survey: Susquehanna Bancshares (SUSQ) versus Capital Bank Financial (CBF)

Capital Bank Financial (NASDAQ: CBF) and Susquehanna Bancshares (NASDAQ:SUSQ) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Capital Bank Financial and Susquehanna Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bank Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Susquehanna Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital Bank Financial presently has a consensus target price of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.79%.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bank Financial and Susquehanna Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bank Financial 25.58% 7.69% 1.02% Susquehanna Bancshares 20.31% 5.15% 0.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of Capital Bank Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Capital Bank Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital Bank Financial and Susquehanna Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bank Financial $341.60 million 6.36 $58.16 million N/A N/A Susquehanna Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Bank Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Susquehanna Bancshares.

Dividends

Capital Bank Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Susquehanna Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Capital Bank Financial beats Susquehanna Bancshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Bank Financial

Capital Bank Financial Corp. is a bank holding company whose business is conducted through Capital Bank Corporation (the Bank). The Company, through its branches, offers a range of commercial and consumer loans and deposits, as well as ancillary financial services. It offers a range of commercial loan products, including owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand and time loans, and equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing. In addition to business demand, savings and money market accounts, it also provides cash management services and deposit products. It offers various services to its customers, including checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit cards. It offers consumer loan products, including home equity loans and lines of credit; second lien mortgages; new and used auto loans; new and used boat loans, and overdraft protection.

About Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its commercial bank subsidiary, Susquehanna Bank, and other subsidiaries in the mid-Atlantic region to provide a range of retail and commercial banking and financial products and services. It provides a range of retail banking services, including checking, savings and club accounts, check cards, debit cards, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, personal loans, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides a range of commercial banking services, including business checking accounts, cash management services, money market accounts, land acquisition and development loans, commercial loans, floor plan, equipment and working capital lines of credit, small business loans and internet banking services.

