Comparing TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) and The Competition

TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Engines & turbines” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TPI Composites to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.7% of TPI Composites shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Engines & turbines” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.7% of TPI Composites shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Engines & turbines” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TPI Composites and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites 0 0 7 0 3.00 TPI Composites Competitors 69 356 520 17 2.50

TPI Composites currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.22%. As a group, “Engines & turbines” companies have a potential upside of 14.90%. Given TPI Composites’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TPI Composites and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites $930.28 million $43.69 million 17.89 TPI Composites Competitors $8.82 billion $424.20 million 12.46

TPI Composites’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than TPI Composites. TPI Composites is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TPI Composites and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites 4.70% 31.56% 8.14% TPI Composites Competitors 2.45% 9.66% 3.07%

Risk and Volatility

TPI Composites has a beta of -0.95, indicating that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPI Composites’ peers have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TPI Composites beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures composite wind blades. The Company operates through four segments. The United States segment includes the manufacturing of wind blades at its Newton, Iowa plant; the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and the manufacturing of composite solutions for the transportation industry, which it also conducts in its Rhode Island and Massachusetts facilities. The Asia segment includes the manufacturing of wind blades in facilities in Taicang Port, China and two in Dafeng, China; the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems in its Taicang City, China facility; the manufacturing of components in its second Taicang Port, China facility, and wind blade inspection and repair services. The Mexico segment manufactures wind blades from a facility in Juarez, Mexico. The Middle East and Africa segment manufactures wind blades from a facility in Izmir, Turkey.

