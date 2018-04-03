Morgan Stanley Increases Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 4,800

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,550 ($63.87) to GBX 4,800 ($67.38) in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRDA. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Croda International to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,150 ($58.25) to GBX 5,000 ($70.19) in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($63.17) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,000 ($56.15) to GBX 4,300 ($60.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Croda International to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($63.17) to GBX 4,700 ($65.97) in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,700 ($65.97) to GBX 4,900 ($68.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,477 ($62.84).

Shares of CRDA remained flat at $GBX 4,568 ($64.12) during mid-day trading on Friday. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 3,461 ($48.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,668 ($65.52).

Croda International (LON:CRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 179 ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 173.50 ($2.44) by GBX 5.50 ($0.08). Croda International had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of GBX 137.31 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a GBX 46 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a yield of 1%.

In other Croda International news, insider Steve Foots sold 21,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,434 ($62.24), for a total value of £939,165.54 ($1,318,312.10). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11 shares of company stock valued at $49,010.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications.

