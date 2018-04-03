Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $16.18 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,037,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,581,000 after purchasing an additional 258,005 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 479,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 100,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,841,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,571,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,697 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,430,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,162,949,000 after acquiring an additional 116,780 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 472,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,445,000 after purchasing an additional 75,364 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $3,932,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,279,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $437,591.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,934 shares of company stock worth $30,190,101 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Vetr raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Maxim Group set a $94.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

GILD opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98,297.25, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

