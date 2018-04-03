Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Stake Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 147.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 60,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 57,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

In other news, insider Jay A. Brown sold 18,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $1,951,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,622,694.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 693 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $75,391.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,598.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44,601.10, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.29. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $93.14 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

