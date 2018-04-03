Crown (CRW) Market Cap Reaches $21.09 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00015923 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, BarterDEX, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. Crown has a market capitalization of $21.09 million and $25,593.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,453.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $710.45 or 0.09581860 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00027780 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00156716 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.56 or 0.01881630 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00021421 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002893 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002493 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008109 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 17,861,451 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowncoin was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. CRW is a peer to peer digital currency, which enables to send and receive online payments between two parties without the need of financial institution. “

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, C-CEX, Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. It is not currently possible to buy Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

