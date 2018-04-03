Crown (CRW) Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00015923 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. Crown has a total market capitalization of $21.09 million and $25,593.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,453.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $710.45 or 0.09581860 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00027780 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00156716 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.56 or 0.01881630 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00021421 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002893 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002493 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008109 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 17,861,451 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowncoin was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. CRW is a peer to peer digital currency, which enables to send and receive online payments between two parties without the need of financial institution. “

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

