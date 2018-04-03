CryptoForecast (CFT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00

CryptoForecast (CURRENCY:CFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One CryptoForecast token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoForecast has a market cap of $284,091.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CryptoForecast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoForecast has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00702968 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000458 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00170902 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00030544 BTC.

About CryptoForecast

CryptoForecast’s launch date was April 15th, 2017. CryptoForecast’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,000,000 tokens. CryptoForecast’s official Twitter account is @cryptoforecast. The Reddit community for CryptoForecast is /r/CryptoForecast. CryptoForecast’s official website is cryptoforecast.com.

Buying and Selling CryptoForecast

CryptoForecast can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase CryptoForecast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoForecast must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoForecast using one of the exchanges listed above.

