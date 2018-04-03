CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) Declares $0.10 Dividend

CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

CSRA has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSRA to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

CSRA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $41.26. 992,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,361. CSRA has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,758.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CSRA had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 7.46%. CSRA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. research analysts anticipate that CSRA will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CSRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CSRA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on CSRA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised CSRA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CSRA in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

About CSRA

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

