CSS Industries (CSS) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CSS Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.0543468073486 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on CSS Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut CSS Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE CSS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.60, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. CSS Industries has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $30.29.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.15. CSS Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. equities analysts anticipate that CSS Industries will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. CSS Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

In related news, Director Rebecca C. Matthias acquired 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $421,095.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CSS Industries Company Profile

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items.

