Cthulhu Offerings Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (OFF)

Cthulhu Offerings (CURRENCY:OFF) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Cthulhu Offerings has a total market capitalization of $24,278.00 and $149.00 worth of Cthulhu Offerings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cthulhu Offerings has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Cthulhu Offerings coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00710654 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185665 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038754 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00031567 BTC.

Cthulhu Offerings Coin Profile

Cthulhu Offerings’ genesis date was September 14th, 2013. Cthulhu Offerings’ total supply is 2,623,379 coins. The official website for Cthulhu Offerings is cthulhuofferings.tk. Cthulhu Offerings’ official Twitter account is @CthulhuOff.

Buying and Selling Cthulhu Offerings

Cthulhu Offerings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Cthulhu Offerings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cthulhu Offerings must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cthulhu Offerings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

