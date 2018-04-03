Nomura Increases Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) Price Target to $57.00

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Nomura from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase cut Ctrip from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut Ctrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ctrip in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ctrip from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ctrip currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

CTRP stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ctrip has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23,927.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Ctrip had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ctrip will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ctrip during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ctrip in the third quarter worth $212,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ctrip in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ctrip in the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ctrip in the third quarter worth $265,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ctrip

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics.

