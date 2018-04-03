Culp (CULP) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Culp (NYSE:CULP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Culp earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 44.9112997016057 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Culp alerts:

CULP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Culp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

NYSE:CULP opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. Culp has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.35, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.16.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Culp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $85.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.56 million. analysts forecast that Culp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/culp-culp-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-finds.html.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.