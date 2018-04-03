Cummins (CMI) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cummins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.39.

NYSE:CMI opened at $158.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26,855.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. Cummins has a 1 year low of $143.83 and a 1 year high of $194.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.38. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Cummins will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 23.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,980,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 26.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $2,370,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $439,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

