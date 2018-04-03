Curis (CRIS) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.21

Headlines about Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Curis earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.1496737527811 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS remained flat at $$0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.21, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Curis has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.85.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Curis had a negative return on equity of 250.55% and a negative net margin of 538.66%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc is a biotechnology company seeking to develop and commercialize drug candidates for the treatment of cancers. The Company’s drug candidate is CUDC-907, an orally-available, small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase (HDAC) and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase (PI3K) enzymes. CUDC-907 is an oral, dual inhibitor of Class I and II HDAC, as well as Class I PI3K enzymes.

