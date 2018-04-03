TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.49% of Curtiss-Wright worth $26,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $733,531,000 after acquiring an additional 252,599 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $25,354,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 51.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 494,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,721,000 after acquiring an additional 167,135 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 259,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,631,000 after acquiring an additional 106,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,187,000 after acquiring an additional 64,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP K Christopher Farkas sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $84,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $169,858.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,814.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $6,792,070 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.37. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.07. The stock has a market cap of $5,963.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $611.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.22 million. equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power.

