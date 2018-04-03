Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (SRV)

Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0903 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.8% annually over the last three years.

Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,995. Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (the Fund), formerly Cushing MLP Total Return Fund, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in a portfolio of infrastructure master limited partnerships (MLPs) and MLP-related investments (together, MLP Investments).

