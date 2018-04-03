News stories about Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cushing Renaissance Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.960946865427 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of SZC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,296. Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

Get Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1367 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) Share Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/cushing-renaissance-fund-szc-given-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-03-updated.html.

About Cushing Renaissance Fund

There is no company description available for The Cushing® Renaissance Fund Common.

Receive News & Ratings for Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.