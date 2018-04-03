Cyan (NYSE:CYNI) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.22

News stories about Cyan (NYSE:CYNI) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cyan earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.1328881466407 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE CYNI remained flat at $$5.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday.

Cyan Company Profile

Cyan, Inc is a carrier-grade networking solutions company. The Company’s solutions include high-capacity, multi-layer switching and transport platforms, as well as a carrier-grade software-defined networking platform for network virtualization and control. Its solutions enable network operators to virtualize their networks and helps in service delivery.

