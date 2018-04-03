CyberMiles One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.81 Million (CRYPTO:CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00001075 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Coinbene, Huobi and Bibox. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $47.39 million and $9.81 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.01682210 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007332 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015223 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002922 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,149,827 tokens. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is cm.5miles.com. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CometCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created to provide ease-of-access to users new to the crypto community. CMT can be send anywhere in the world, for a small fee and almost instantly. “

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Bibox and Coinbene. It is not possible to buy CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

