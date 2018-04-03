CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $759.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Goldfischer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $43,903.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 819,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,654. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 7,729.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/cymabay-therapeutics-cbay-lowered-to-buy-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies to treat metabolic diseases, including serious rare and orphan diseases. The Company’s product candidates include Arhalofenate, MBX-8025 and MBX-2982. Arhalofenate is used to treat gout.

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.