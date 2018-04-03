CYS Investments Inc (CYS) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYS. Compass Point upgraded CYS Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded CYS Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Get CYS Investments alerts:

Shares of CYS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,003.03, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.42. CYS Investments has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. CYS Investments had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%. CYS Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in CYS Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CYS Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in CYS Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in CYS Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in CYS Investments by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 646,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 247,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CYS Investments Inc (CYS) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/cys-investments-inc-cys-receives-8-50-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages-updated.html.

CYS Investments Company Profile

CYS Investments, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company’s objective is to provide consistent returns to its investors through a combination of dividends and capital appreciation. It invests in agency residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS) collateralized by fixed rate single-family residential mortgage loans; adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs), which have coupon rates that reset monthly, or hybrid ARMs, which have a coupon rate that is fixed for an initial period.

Receive News & Ratings for CYS Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYS Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.