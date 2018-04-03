CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 163733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CytRx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st.

Get CytRx alerts:

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CytRx stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.17% of CytRx worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CytRx (CYTR) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $1.44” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/cytrx-cytr-reaches-new-1-year-high-and-low-at-1-44.html.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The company's product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors.

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.