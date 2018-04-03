D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 15,247 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,247 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Bank of America by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 81,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,806,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,469,000 after buying an additional 128,510 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Bank of America by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 64,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $307,208.28, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Instinet dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America to $34.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.89 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/d-a-davidson-co-sells-15247-shares-of-bank-of-america-corp-bac.html.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.