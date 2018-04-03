Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,949 Shares of D. R. Horton (DHI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the period. D. R. Horton makes up 1.2% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $31.98 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,480.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. Barclays raised shares of D. R. Horton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $175,172.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $540,613.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $224,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,485 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,602 shares of company stock worth $10,828,080. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

