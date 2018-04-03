DADI Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:DADI)

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. DADI has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DADI token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002161 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and IDEX. In the last seven days, DADI has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003127 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00710218 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00185709 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038633 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029429 BTC.

DADI Profile

DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,672,527 tokens. The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DADI’s official website is dadi.cloud/en. The official message board for DADI is medium.com/@daditech.

Buying and Selling DADI

DADI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase DADI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DADI must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DADI using one of the exchanges listed above.

