Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $863,103.00

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Gatecoin, Gate.io and Bibox. Dai has a total market cap of $19.61 million and approximately $863,103.00 worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003127 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00711637 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00185036 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038488 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029407 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 19,517,793 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Radar Relay, OasisDEX, Bibox and Gatecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

