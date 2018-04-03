Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Price

News coverage about Danaos (NYSE:DAC) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Danaos earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 46.2957432358334 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Danaos alerts:

NYSE:DAC opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.25, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Danaos has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Danaos had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $114.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million. analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/danaos-dac-given-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-18-updated-updated.html.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation is a holding company and an international owner of containerships, chartering its vessels to a range of liner companies. The Company’s principal business is the acquisition and operation of vessels. The Company conducts its operations through the vessel owning companies, whose principal activity is the ownership and operation of containerships that are under the management of a related party of the company.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.