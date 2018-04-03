Danaos (DAC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

News articles about Danaos (NYSE:DAC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Danaos earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 45.9810695503684 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:DAC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 124,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,016. The stock has a market cap of $137.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. Danaos has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.45 million. Danaos had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 22.61%. research analysts predict that Danaos will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2018, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units.

