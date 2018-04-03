Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €71.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs set a €71.00 ($87.65) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($86.42) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS set a €80.00 ($98.77) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.50 ($87.04) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a €84.00 ($103.70) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danone presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.56 ($90.81).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €67.28 ($83.06) on Friday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($76.38) and a one year high of €72.13 ($89.05).

About Danone

Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products and specialized dairy products.

