Deutsche Bank Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $96.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.67 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10,531.26, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.23. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $100.11.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.12%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

In related news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 59,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,786,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $417,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,136.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,094. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 155.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/darden-restaurants-dri-price-target-cut-to-96-00-updated.html.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.