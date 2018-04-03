Dash Price Reaches $337.62 (CRYPTO:DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $86.16 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $337.62 or 0.04577360 BTC on popular exchanges including CEX.IO, Tidex, BitFlip and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001277 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013244 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007377 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015968 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012106 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 7,989,637 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalCash (DASH) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DASH aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions, this feature is called PrivateSend and can be found on the official Dashcore wallet. PrivateSend mixes your DASH coins with other users who are also using this feature at the time, making your transactions untraceable. Users can also earn DigitalCash rewards by hosting a master node to help maintain the Blockchain. One must have a balance of at least 1000 DASH in order to host a Dash master node, this collateral is required to avoid 51% attacks on the network. “

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, Liqui, BX Thailand, Bitfinex, CoinEx, Braziliex, Gate.io, CryptoBridge, Coingi, Bithumb, Bittylicious, COSS, BitFlip, Tux Exchange, Kraken, Bitsane, Binance, Cryptomate, C-CEX, Altcoin Trader, CEX.IO, Mercatox, Poloniex, AEX, Bleutrade, Bitcoin Indonesia, SouthXchange, Abucoins, YoBit, Coinsquare, Quoine, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, Cryptox, Bit-Z, HitBTC, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, xBTCe, Tidex, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Livecoin, OKEx, Qryptos, Bisq, BTC Trade UA, Exrates, Exmo, Coinroom, Koineks, BitBay, WEX, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Coinrail. It is not presently possible to purchase Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

